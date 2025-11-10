Marainin Pharma: MSI-78 Phase III trials

- Magainin Pharmaceuticals has started a second Phase III trial of MSI-78 for the treatment of infection in diabetic foot ulcers. The aim of the trial is to show that topically-applied MSI-78 cream (1%) is as effective as oral ofloxacin in these patients. In June, the company said that an interim analysis of the first Phase III trial data did not reveal any significant differences between the MSI-78 at 1% or 2% concentrations, or ofloxacin. The first trial has now been continued without the 2% arm - both should be completed in third-quarter 1996, according to Magainin.
