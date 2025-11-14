Friday 14 November 2025

March Biosciences

A Houston-based clinical-stage biotech company developing CAR-T cell therapies to treat challenging hematological cancers.

The company’s lead candidate, MB-105, is an autologous CD5-targeted CAR-T therapy in development for relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphomas.

March was founded out of the Center for Cell & Gene Therapy at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Houston Methodist Hospital, reflecting long-standing academic expertise in engineered T-cell therapies.

In 2024, the company closed a US $28.4 million Series A, bringing its total funding to more than US $50 million. The financing supports continued clinical development of MB-105 and expansion of its manufacturing and process-development capabilities.

The company is led by Dr Sarah Hein (chief executive officer), with Dr Maksim Mamonkin serving as chief scientific officer and Dr Malcolm Brenner chairing the scientific advisory board.

March’s strategy focuses on developing engineered T-cell therapies that can overcome the unique challenges of treating T-cell malignancies, including tumour-cell similarity to normal T cells and treatment-related toxicities. The company aims to progress MB-105 through mid-stage development while advancing additional programmes targeting difficult-to-treat hematologic cancers.

March Biosciences wins FDA RMAT designation for MB-105
12 November 2025
