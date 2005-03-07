Marijuana analogue may stall decline from Alzheimer's

Research to be published in last week's issue of the Journal of Neuroscience shows that a synthetic analogue of the active component of marijuana may reduce the inflammation and slow the mental decline associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Scientists from the Cajal Institute and Complutense University in Madrid compared brain tissue of patients who had died of AD with that of healthy individuals who had deceased at the same age and found a dramatically decreased functioning of cannabinoid receptors in the diseased tissue, indicating that patients had lost the ability to experience cannabinoid's protective effects. The researchers also found that cannabinoids prevented cognitive decline in animal models of AD.