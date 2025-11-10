Marimastat Shows Promise In Cancer

British Biotech's oral metalloproteinase inhibitor marimastat (BB-2516) has shown encouraging activity in Phase II trials in patients with four different tumor types, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostatic cancer, in which disease progression can be measured by monitoring cancer antigens.
There was an absolute fall or no rise in the level of cancer antigen in 33% of patients, and a further 26% of patients showed a reduction in the rate of rise of cancer antigen. "After four weeks' treatment with marimastat, 43% of patients have met the criteria for potential benefit and have continued treatment beyond the initial 28-day period," said British Biotech.
Another key finding was that the blood levels of marimastat achieved with the doses used in the studies were higher than expected. As some dose-related side effects were seen, lower doses which may also be effective are being tested.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze