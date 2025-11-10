Marimastat Shows Promise In Cancer

British Biotech's oral metalloproteinase inhibitor marimastat (BB-2516) has shown encouraging activity in Phase II trials in patients with four different tumor types, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and prostatic cancer, in which disease progression can be measured by monitoring cancer antigens.

There was an absolute fall or no rise in the level of cancer antigen in 33% of patients, and a further 26% of patients showed a reduction in the rate of rise of cancer antigen. "After four weeks' treatment with marimastat, 43% of patients have met the criteria for potential benefit and have continued treatment beyond the initial 28-day period," said British Biotech.

Another key finding was that the blood levels of marimastat achieved with the doses used in the studies were higher than expected. As some dose-related side effects were seen, lower doses which may also be effective are being tested.