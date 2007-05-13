Marinus initiates Ph IIb trial of ganaxolone

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, a US specialty pharmaceutical company focused on novel drugs for serious neurological disorders, has started enrolling patients in an international, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study of its lead compound, ganaxolone, as an adjunctive treatment in adults suffering from partial onset seizures.
This marks the second indication for which Marinus is developing the agent, which is also currently being evaluated in a separate Phase IIb study in infants suffering from infantile spasms (also called West syndrome).
Company chief executive Harry Penner said that the "combination of strong evidence in the scientific literature of ganaxolone's efficacy in epilepsy and our new proprietary formulation makes ganaxolone a solidly-viable anticonvulsant drug candidate."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze