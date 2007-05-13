Tuesday 25 February 2025

Marinus initiates Ph IIb trial of ganaxolone

13 May 2007

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, a US specialty pharmaceutical company focused on novel drugs for serious neurological disorders, has started enrolling patients in an international, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study of its lead compound, ganaxolone, as an adjunctive treatment in adults suffering from partial onset seizures.

This marks the second indication for which Marinus is developing the agent, which is also currently being evaluated in a separate Phase IIb study in infants suffering from infantile spasms (also called West syndrome).

Company chief executive Harry Penner said that the "combination of strong evidence in the scientific literature of ganaxolone's efficacy in epilepsy and our new proprietary formulation makes ganaxolone a solidly-viable anticonvulsant drug candidate."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Drug reimbursement costs down in Denmark
Pharmaceutical
Drug reimbursement costs down in Denmark
24 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Axsome posts positive results with Symbravo in migraine
24 February 2025
Biotechnology
Pfizer’s Beqvez decision lays bare gene therapy challenges
24 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Hims & Hers acquires peptide plant
24 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
EMA accepts MAA for ND0612 in Parkinson’s disease
24 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Almirall up 4% on steep revenue and profit rises
24 February 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz launches biosimilar Pyzchiva in USA
24 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze