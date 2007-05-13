Marinus initiates Ph IIb trial of ganaxolone

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, a US specialty pharmaceutical company focused on novel drugs for serious neurological disorders, has started enrolling patients in an international, multicenter, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study of its lead compound, ganaxolone, as an adjunctive treatment in adults suffering from partial onset seizures.

This marks the second indication for which Marinus is developing the agent, which is also currently being evaluated in a separate Phase IIb study in infants suffering from infantile spasms (also called West syndrome).

Company chief executive Harry Penner said that the "combination of strong evidence in the scientific literature of ganaxolone's efficacy in epilepsy and our new proprietary formulation makes ganaxolone a solidly-viable anticonvulsant drug candidate."