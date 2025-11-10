Marion Merrell Dow withdraws Tenuate Dospan

- Following last month's proposals by the UK Department of Health regarding the use of anti-obesity drugs, Marion Merrell Dow has said it is withdrawing its Tenuate Dospan (diethylpropion) product from sale once current stocks are exhausted. The only other brand of the drug, Wyeth's Apisate, was withdrawn from sale last month. A spokesman for MMD noted that prescribing levels for the drug were very low in any case, and that the new proposals would likely drive them down even lower.
