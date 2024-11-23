Market News

- Alcon's Panatol (olopatadine hydrochloride), for the treatment ofchronic conjunctivitis, which was launched in March 1997 in the USA, gained 8.5% of new prescriptions in April this year and 20% of new prescriptions in July, outpacing Johnson & Johnson's Livostin (levocabastine), and moving into second place in the ophthalmic segment, according to health care consultancy Scott-Levin. Allergan's Acular (ketorolac tromethamine) has continued to lead with a 37% share of 178,000 new prescriptions dispensed in July.
