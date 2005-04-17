Market opens for DxS as PCR patents expire

Manchester, UK-based pharmacogenomics firm DxS said it expects to see a significant increase in demand for its Scorpions real-time polymerase chain reaction system on the back of the recent patents expiries covering the core process.

Scorpions is a closed-tube PCR platform, in which a change in fluorescence output indicates the presence of a DNA sequence, making it ideal for diagnostic applications which require rapid and reliable detection such as viral load testing, RNA profiling, pharmacogenomics and environmental analysis, the company noted.