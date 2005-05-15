Marshall Edwards drug effective in cancer

Marshall Edwards of Australia has reported promising results from a Phase II study of phenoxodiol, which indicate that the agent effectively re-sensitizes patients with resistant or recurring ovarian cancer to standard chemotherapy.
The Phase IIa study evaluated the drug in 40 patients exhibiting cancer progression despite chemotherapy. Participants received phenoxodiol with either paclitaxel or cisplatin, and data showed that: 11% experienced complete response 22% showed a partial response; and 44% had stabilized disease. "Objective tumor responses such as the complete and partial responses that we have seen are very unusual, and these preliminary results support the chemo-sensitizing potential of phenoxodiol," noted executive chairman Graham Kelly.
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