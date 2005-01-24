"Massive" potential cost benefits of plants as biopharma factories

The global biopharmaceutical market generated revenues of $45.0 billion in 2004 and these are likely to reach $98.2 billion by 2011, according to the World Plant Molecular Farming Market, a new study from Frost & Sullivan.

Despite this soaring demand, little progress is being made toward improving efficiency and reducing costs in conventional biomanufacturing processes using microbial or mammalian fermentation systems. However, using transgenic plants as a production method for biopharmaceuticals has the potential to improve scaleability and yield, allowing a dramatic reduction in biomanufacturing costs, it says.