Matritech sells over 600,000 BladderCheks

Matritech, a US developer of protein-based cancer diagnostics, says that more than 600,000 of its NMP22 BladderChek point-of-care tests have been sold.

Commenting on the milestone, the company believes this reflects the increasing adoption of its assay by urologists worldwide. "This is a significant achievement for Matritech. We believe this usage demonstrates recognition by urologists of the clinical benefits of the BladderChek Test. It is improving the way cancer is being detected and is becoming a standard of care for bladder cancer patient management," said Matritech's president, David Corbet.