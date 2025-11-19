MATRIX REVEALS ADV DATA AT AACR

At the American Association of Cancer Research meeting, San Francisco-based Matrix Pharmaceuticals presented data from a preclinical study of its non-protein-based drug delivery system, Anhydrous Delivery Vehicle. The ADV is designed to improve the delivery and effectiveness of water-insoluble cancer drugs and eliminate or reduce the need for potentially toxic solubilizing agents.

The company also planned to disclose the preclinical data on the development of its ADV formulations of both paclitaxel and etoposide at a poster session of the meeting, indicating that both drugs were twice as effective in inhibiting growth and were less toxic as the same agents delivered intratumorally in non-ADV formulations.