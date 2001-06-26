Thursday 25 September 2025

Matrix starts clinical testing of IntraDose in combination

26 June 2001

Matrix Pharmaceuticals of California, USA, says that it has initiated anew clinical study in head and neck cancer patients for its IntraDose (cisplatin/epinephrine injectable gel) in combination with other chemotherapeutic agents. The company notes that this is the first time that IntraDose is to be studied in combination with systemic chemotherapy.

Last year, Matrix reported a 29% response rate in patients with unresectable liver metastases resulting from colorectal cancer treated with IntraDose alone (Marketletter October 23, 2000).

