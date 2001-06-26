Matrix starts clinical testing of IntraDose in combination

Matrix Pharmaceuticals of California, USA, says that it has initiated anew clinical study in head and neck cancer patients for its IntraDose (cisplatin/epinephrine injectable gel) in combination with other chemotherapeutic agents. The company notes that this is the first time that IntraDose is to be studied in combination with systemic chemotherapy.
Last year, Matrix reported a 29% response rate in patients with unresectable liver metastases resulting from colorectal cancer treated with IntraDose alone (Marketletter October 23, 2000).
