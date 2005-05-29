Matrixx extends cold/cough OTC products

Matrixx Initiatives, a USA-based over-the-counter health care products maker has announced several additions to its Zicam product line, as well as an improvement to Zicam Cold Remedy Oral Mist.

The group is adding four new flu products to the Zicam franchise: Zicam Cold & Flu Day; Zicam Cold & Flu Nite; Zicam Maximum Strength Flu Day; and Zicam Maximum Strength Flu Nite. The new flu relief products utilize a new Redi-Dose delivery spoon, and can be mixed with any beverage, hot or cold. The group is also adding Zicam Cough Mist Max to its portfolio, which provides extended relief up to eight hours and is non-drowsy, the firm said.