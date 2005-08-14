Mayne loses Australian federal Epirubicin claim

Mayne Group, an Australian specialty drugmaker and diganostics firm, says that the Federal Court of Australia has ruled that its formulation of the anticancer drug Epirubicin (pharmorubicin) infringes a patent of the innovator, Pharmacia Italia SpA, a subsidiary of drug giant Pfizer.

Mayne will consider appealing the ruling and is challenging the validity of the extension of the Australian patent, its says, which runs from June 2006 to June 2011.