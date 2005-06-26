Mayne to go ahead with demerger plan

Australian drugmaker the Mayne Group, which posted 2004 sales of some A$4.0 billion ($1.84 billion), has advised that, based on further work conducted as part of the demerger review process announced last month (Marketletter May 16), its board has determined to proceed with a demerger involving separate Australian listings of its global injectable pharmaceutical business (Mayne Pharma) and its domestic health care operations (Mayne Diagnostic Services, Mayne Pharmacy and Mayne Consumer Products).
Mayne's chairman, Peter Willcox, said that "the work completed so far makes us confident that a demerger provides the best opportunity to deliver increased value for shareholders," adding: "we believe listing the two demerged companies in Australia will meet their strategic and capital requirements without unduly disturbing their operations."
