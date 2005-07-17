Mayo Clinic study finds "striking" link between Parkinson's drugs and gambling

A recent study, conducted by researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, USA, and due for publication in the September print issue of American Medical Association's Archives of Neurology, has found a "striking" link between dopamine agonist therapy (for Parkinson's disease) and the development of pathological gambling behavior.

Parkinson's disease is a degenerative disorder mainly treated with drugs that restore or enhance a dopamine-dependent chemical signaling system in the brain. The neurotransmitter is known to assist in the regulation of movement, balance and walking, but is also involved in the behavioral reward system and, therefore, has been implicated in the reward of gambling behavior, the study authors note.