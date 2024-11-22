MCI Fined In USA

- Medicine Club International, a Bahamian-based distribution company, has been fined $500,000 for selling a generic version of Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), manufactured by Canadian company Apotex, without government approval for the product. Bernard Sherman, president of Apotex, said that the criminal charge was undertaken only because of pressure on "the US Food and Drug Administration by American companies to stop personal imports."
