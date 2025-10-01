McNeil's Nasalcrom Approved In USA

- An advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that Nasalcrom (cromolyn sodium nasal solution) be switched from prescription to over-the-counter status. This would make it the first product indicated for prevention as well as treatment of allergic rhinitis. Developed by Fisons, Nasalcrom was licensed to McNeil Consumer Products for marketing in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze