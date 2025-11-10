Monday 10 November 2025

McNeil's Pediatric Ibuprofen Plans

2 July 1995

McNeil Consumer Products is seeking to expand the pediatric analgesic market in the USA with the launch of Motrin Suspension (ibuprofen), the first new entrant into this sector since McNeil launched Children's Tylenol (paracetamol) in 1960. McNeil has just received a recommendation for approval of the product from a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

The company sees the pediatric market as a real growth opportunity, representing as it does only a tiny fraction of the $2.7 billion over-the-counter analgesics market. American Home Products is also hoping to make an impression on the sector, with its own OTC pediatric formulation of ibuprofen pending approval by the FDA.

According to data from Information Resources Inc, analgesics sales rose 4.5% in the year ending April 30, although the sector leader Tylenol saw sales dip 2.4% to $836.5 million over the same period, with a resulting market share of 31.2%. Sales of AHP's Advil (ibuprofen), in second place, rose 7.9% to $343.5 million (12.8%). Motrin sales to adults accounted for 3.3% of the market at $88.5 million (up 1.6%), which placed the product in seventh position overall. The children's segment is estimated at around 10%-11% of all analgesic sales.

