McNeil to co-promote modafinil for ADHD with Cephalon

McNeil Consumer & Specialty Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has entered into an agreement with Cephalon to co-promote modafinil.
This proprietary dosage form of modafinil is awaiting US Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents. Cephalon submitted a supplemental New Drug Application for the compound to the FDA in December 2004 and anticipates a response on October 20.
Upon approval in the USA, more than 300 McNeil sales representatives who currently sell the ADHD product Concerta (methylphenidate HCl) C-II extended-release tablets will promote modafinil, primarily to pediatric specialists. Cephalon will use its existing central nervous system specialty sales force of approximately 400 detailmen to promote modafinil to psychiatrists, neurologists, primary care physicians and other appropriate health care professionals.
