MDS Buys Panlabs

Canada's MDS Health Group has acquired contract drug research company Panlabs International of Seattle, USA, for an undisclosed sum. Panlabs' sales last year were $27.9 million.
MDS noted that the North American drug development market is valued at around $30 billion, and $1-1.5 billion in the contract sector which is expected to grow at 20%-25% a year over the next five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze