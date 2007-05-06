Meda buys 10 Wyeth drugs

Sweden's Meda, a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on market-adapted product development, is to acquire 10 well-established pharmaceutical products from US drug major Wyeth. The 525.0 million Swedish kronor deal ($78.2 million), which came into effect on May 1, includes the central nervous system drug Seresta (oxazepam), which is used in the treatment of anxiety. The acquired products are expected to add revenue of between 160.0 - 170.0 million kronor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze