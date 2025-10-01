Medarex AIDS Drug Clears Hurdle

Medarex' MDX-240, a bispecific antibody therapeutic for the treatment of HIV-infected patients, was well tolerated and provoked a transient increase in CD4 positive T lymphocytes counts in one-third of the patients treated in a Phase I/II escalating dose study.
In the remaining patients, the CD4 cell counts remained stable, and viral levels remained stable in all patients. 12 patients were treated in the study, all of whom had confirmed HIV infection with significant reduction in CD4 cell levels; most had symptomatic AIDS. The results of the study were presented by principal investigator Jean Louis Pasquali at the Frontiers of HIV Therapy conference in California, USA, last week.
Early Indications Prof Pasquali, of the Hopital Civil in Strasbourg, France, noted that "this study demonstrates that immunotherapy with bispecifics is safe and has potential to benefit HIV-infected patients."
