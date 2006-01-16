Medarex and PharmAthene's Valortim gains fast track status

USA-based companies Medarex and PharmAthene say that the Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track designation to Valortim (MSX-1303), a jointly-developed antibody designed to provide protection against inhalation anthrax. This classification allows allows the FDA to expedite its review of the medication.
Data from preclinical studies suggest that Valortim has the potential to provide significant protection against anthrax infection when administered prophylactically. The product is currently being assessed in a Phase I open-label, dose-escalation trial designed to establish its efficacy, safety and tolerability in healthy volunteers.
