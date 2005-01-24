Medarex completed notes redemption

US biopharmaceutical firm Medarex has completed the previously-announced redemption of all of its 4.25% convertible senior notes due August 15, 2010.

The aggregate outstanding principal amount of the notes at the time the redemption was announced was approximately $147.0 million. Holders of all of outstanding notes converted these into shares of Medarex common stock prior to the January 14, 2005, redemption date. As a result of these conversions, 21,875,353 shares of Medarex common stock will be issued to holders of the notes. In connection with the redemption, the firm paid around $12.5 million in cash, which includes "make-whole" payments and cash paid in lieu of fractional shares.