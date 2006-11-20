Medarex expects Amgen milestone from UltiMAb deal

Medarex says that it expects to receive an undisclosed milestone payment from its licensing partner, fellow USA-based Amgen, for the advancement of an antibody into clinical trials.

The antibody was developed using Medarex' UltiMAb technology and is the fourth UltiMAb-derived antibody in clinical development by Amgen. Medarex may receive future milestone payments and royalties should this product candidate progress through clinical development and to the market, the firm noted.