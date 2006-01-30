Medarex files Dutch IND for NI-0401

US drugmaker Medarex says that its licensing partner, NovImmune SA,has filed an Investigational New Drug application in the Netherlands for NI-0401, a fully-human antibody that targets the CD3 antigen, for the treatment of autoimmune disease, developed using the firm's UltiMAb technology.

Medarex expects to receive an undisclosed milestone payment now and in the future, as well as royalties should this product candidate progress through clinical development.