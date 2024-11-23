Medarex Improves In 1995

- Medarex achieved revenues in the fourth quarter of 1995 of $544,019, up 83.1%. A net loss was recorded of $1.5 million, slightly improved on the 1994 fourth quarter loss of $1.7 million. The loss per share was 14 cents compared to 20 cents. For the full year, Medarex posted revenues of 1.8 million, up 260%. The net loss was $6.5 million, down from $7.2 million in 1994, and the loss per share was 69 cents, compared with $1.00 a year earlier.
