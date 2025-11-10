Medarex' MDX-210 Plus Neupogen

Medarex has initiated a US Phase I/II trial of its bispecific antibody-based therapeutic MDX-210 for the treatment of breast cancer in combination with Amgen's granulocyte colony stimulating factor Neupogen (filgrastim). Amgen and Medarex will conduct the study jointly, and approximately 45 patients with resistant breast cancer will be enrolled.

A Phase I/II study of the combination is already ongoing in Germany, but this trial is concentrating on safety issues and determining the optimal biological dose of MDX-210 in combination with Neupogen. Preclinical studies have indicated that the combination of the two drugs may have the potential to increase the antitumor activity which has already been observed in Phase I/II trials of MDX-210 in a synergistic fashion, according to Medarex.