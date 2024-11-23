- Plasma protein leader Centeon and Medarex have agreed to develop jointly Medarex' MDX-33, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of a variety of autoimmune hematological disorders. Centeon will finance product development to Phase II and may also fund late-stage clinical, regulatory and launch costs, in return for marketing rights. MDX-33 is designed to limit the activity of monocytes, macrophages etc that destroy healthy blood cells in autoimmune disorders.
