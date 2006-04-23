Medarex/MedImmune begin dosing in Ph I MEDI-545 trial

Medarex says that its partner, fellow US drugmaker MedImmune, has begun dosing patients in a Phase I clinical trial of MEDI-545 for the potential treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. The agent is a fully-human antibody generated by Medarex' UltiMAb Human Antibody Development System. The randomized, 45-patient, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation study involves a single intravenous shot of the anti-interferon-alpha antibody in patients who have mild SLE with lupus rash or skin lesions and is expected to enroll patients in the USA.
