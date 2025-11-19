Medarex/Merck Start Cancer Antibody Trial

Medarex and partner Merck KGaA of Germany have begun a clinical trial of a humanized bispecific antibody product, coded, H-447, for the treatment of various cancers which overexpress epidermal growth factor receptors (EGF-R).

Cancers which overexpress EGF-R include some forms of head and neck, breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, colorectal and ovarian malignancies. H-447 consists of a cancer-targeting component (supplied by Merck) and an immune system-triggering component (binding endogenous killer cells) developed by Medarex. Preclinical development of the product was achieved in just 12 months. The trial will be conducted at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, USA, and will enroll patients with breast, ovarian and head and neck carcinoma who have demonstrated resistance to other anticancer treatments. Merck says the drug could be on the market in five years.