Medarex/Merck Start Cancer Antibody Trial

Medarex and partner Merck KGaA of Germany have begun a clinical trial of a humanized bispecific antibody product, coded, H-447, for the treatment of various cancers which overexpress epidermal growth factor receptors (EGF-R).
Cancers which overexpress EGF-R include some forms of head and neck, breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, colorectal and ovarian malignancies. H-447 consists of a cancer-targeting component (supplied by Merck) and an immune system-triggering component (binding endogenous killer cells) developed by Medarex. Preclinical development of the product was achieved in just 12 months. The trial will be conducted at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, USA, and will enroll patients with breast, ovarian and head and neck carcinoma who have demonstrated resistance to other anticancer treatments. Merck says the drug could be on the market in five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze