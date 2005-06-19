Medarex posts amendments with SEC

On June 10, US drug discovery firm Medarex filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Post-Effective Amendment No 2 to Form S-3 (Commission File No 333-117823) pertaining to its 2.25% convertible senior notes due May 15, 2011, and the shares of its common stock issuable upon the conversion thereof.

Medarex applies its UltiMAb technology and product development and clinical manufacturing experience to generate, support and potentially commercialize a broad range of fully-human antibody product candidates for itself and its partners. 23 such product candidates derived from Medarex technology are currently in human clinical testing, with two of the most advanced presently in Phase III trials, the company noted.