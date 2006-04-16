Medarex prices 10 million share offer

New Jersey, USA-headquartered biopharmaceutical firm Medarex has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of newly-issued common stock at $11.75 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects the net proceeds to be around $111.6 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before the expenses of the offering. Medarex intends to use the net proceeds to continue the development progress of its product candidates and research programs towards commercialization and for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering, with JP Morgan Securities as the joint lead manager and Janney Montgomery Scott serving as a co-manager. Medarex also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares, all of which are being sold by the company.