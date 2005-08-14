Medarex's 2nd-qtr loss improves 29%

US drugmaker Medarex says that its net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2005, was $30.8 million, a 29% improvement on the like period last year.

Total revenues for the period reached $18.5 millon from $1.9 million, reflecting the reimbursement of product development costs from certain collaborations and milestone payments received from contracts and licenses.

R&D expenses rose 19% to $35.8 million due to increased clinical trial costs for the firm's MDX-010 Phase II program in metastatic melanoma and an increase in certain technology access fees associated with its research pipeline. General and administrative expenses jumped 10% to reach $6.1 million.