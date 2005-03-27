Medco and New Jersey University set up drug safety, policy and epidemiology unit

US pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions and the School of Public Health at The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey are to set up the Medco Institute at UMDNJ for Drug Safety, Policy and Epidemiology.
The Institute will develop research protocols and programs focused on epidemiology, drug safety and quality, pharmaceutical cost containment, medication insurance coverage, use of pharmaceuticals in vulnerable populations and trends in drug management. It will be guided by a steering committee consisting of Medco executives and led by key UMDNJ clinical and administrative faculty and staff. It will also create a series of health care forums to deliver, debate and discuss its research and stimulate dialogue around the implications.
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