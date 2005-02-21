Medco, auto majors to test e-Rxing

US pharmacy benefit manager Medco HealthSolutions has, with the three leading US auto makers and health plans in the US state of Michigan, set up a major employer-driven initiative to validate the impact of electronic prescribing on improving patient safety and reducing prescription drug costs.

Spearheaded by General Motors, Ford Motor Co and DaimlerChrysler, the Southeast Michigan e-Prescribing Initiative will equip up to 17,000 physicians with e-prescribing technology tools. Medco, which is these corporations' PBM, will coordinate the program across the firms, e-prescribing technology vendors and southeast Michigan health plans.