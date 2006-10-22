Medco launches the USA's lowest cost generic drug plan

At a time when small businesses in the USA are straining under the pressure of sharply rising health insurance costs, leading many to cut their employee coverage, Medco Health Solutions has introduced Generics First, one of the nation's lowest cost generic prescription drug programs for small to mid-size enterprises.
Generics First, an insured product available only through Medco's insurance partners via their licensed agents and brokers, is up to half the cost of traditional plans, with members receiving up to a 90-day supply of generic drugs for a $10 co-pay.
Medco is launching the Generics First product with Nationwide, a USA-based insurance and financial services firm, which will be selling the product under the name Nationwide Select.
