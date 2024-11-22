Medco terminates Adenoscan agreement with Abbott

- Medco Research has terminated its manufacturing and marketing agreement with Abbott regarding its new Adenoscan (adenosine injection) cardiovascular drug, which has just been approved in the USA for use with radioactive thallium imaging in patients unable to exercise adequately (Marketletter May 29). The announcement comes shortly after Medco and Fujisawa settled their litigation on the product. Fujisawa USA is now the exclusive licensee of Adenoscan in the USA and Canada.