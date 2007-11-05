MedDRA abolishes European language translation charge for MSSO subscribers

The International Conference on Harmonization's Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA) management board says that the $850 charge for additional European language translations of the MedDRA will be abolished for subscribers to the Maintenance and Support Services Organization, which acts as the repository, maintainer, and distributor of MedDRA, as well as the source for up-to-date information regarding MedDRA and its application within the biopharmaceutical industry and regulators.
The news follows a September 18 announcement that lower-revenue subscribers would get fee reductions, for the third year running, as well as no increase in subscriptions. In addition, access to MedDRA is now free for academic institutions, hospitals, health care providers and other users involved in non-commercial operations.
The recent fee reductions are likely to have contributed to a 20% rise in MSSO subscribers in the first nine months of the year. The Board also noted an increase in the number of users of the Japanese version.
