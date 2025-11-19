Medeva Acquires US Vaccines

Medeva of the UK has signed an agreement to acquire the intellectual property and exclusive US distribution rights for the tetanus and diphtheria-tetanus vaccines currently manufactured by the Wyeth-Ayerst division of American Home Products. The acquisition does not include Lederle's line of tetanus and diphtheria vaccines, and is subject to approval by the US Federal Trade Commission.

Wyeth will continue to manufacture the vaccines until such time as Medeva applies for and is granted its own product licenses by the US Food and Drug Administration; once these are granted, Medeva will transfer production of the vaccines to its own facilities at Speke in the UK. The vaccines will be marketed in the USA by Medeva's subsidiary Adams Laboratories, alongside the firm's existing flu vaccine product Fluvirin.

The vaccines have sales in the USA of around $9 million, out of a total market estimated at $20 million, said Medeva. The company's chief executive, Bill Bogie, said that the new acquisition was an important step in building up Medeva's presence in the US vaccine market. In the UK the company is already the leading producer of human-use vaccines, accounting for 13% of the firm's total sales of $240 million ($380 million) in 1994.