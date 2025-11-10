Medeva Expands In Spain Through Deal With GW

UK pharmaceutical company Medeva has acquired from Glaxo Wellcome's business in Spain Spanish marketing rights to seven products for the sum of L12.4 million. The amount is payable in cash in three tranches by December 1996. The products are all prescription medicines and include dermatological topical steroids and antibiotics.

"Today's announcement is important for two reasons," commented Bill Bogie, chief executive at Medeva. "The injection of a range of new products will transform our Spanish business, enabling it to establish a clear and profitable presence in the Spanish market on which it can now build. The deal is also further evidence of the way in which the current industry consolidation is generating opportunities for Medeva," he added.

Also, 43 employees of Glaxo Wellcome's Britisfarma division will join Medeva's subsidiary in Spain, Evans Biologicos. They will provide full sales and marketing support and bring the total workforce to 64, according to Medeva. Evans is a marketing company based in Madrid selling a range of vaccines and diagnostics.