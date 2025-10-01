Medeva Maps Out Methylphenidate Plans

At its 1995 results meeting (see also page 3), the UK's Medeva outlined its plans for maintaining and expanding its important methyl-phenidate franchise, which brought in the lion's share of its revenues last year.
Methylphenidate, for the treatment of attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, has seen exceptional growth in recent years but this is likely to moderate in 1996, said Medeva. To protect the business, the firm is in the process of developing an improved sustained-release formulation, in collaboration with a drug delivery specialist partner, which should differentiate it from competitors and afford regulatory protection.
Chiral Product In December 1995, Medeva signed a deal with fellow UK firm Chiroscience seeking to separate the two isomeric forms of methylphenidate, and see whether one of the forms, D2785, is more effective or less toxic than the other. If successful, a single-isomer product could be developed which would have regulatory protection.
