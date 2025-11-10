Medeva Sells Accusite Back To Matrix

Medeva of the UK has agreed to the repurchase by US company Matrix of the marketing rights to Accusite (5-fluoruoracil), which Medeva acquired in 1993.

The original agreement would require Medeva to invest now in a new marketing infrastructure and sales force for the product, which is a treatment of condyloma and basal cell carcinoma.

The two companies are now in agreement that it would be better for Matrix to establish a sales and marketing organization of its own for the product, says Medeva.