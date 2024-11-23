Medeva Takes On Single Isomer Methylphenidate

Medeva has exercised its option to proceed with full clinicaldevelopment of Chiroscience's d-threo isomer of methylphenidate after a successful Phase I study. Racemic methylphenidate is used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and Medeva is the leading supplier of the product in the biggest market for the drug, the USA.
The Phase I, single escalating-dose cross-over study was completed at the end of 1996 and involved 12 healthy adults. The study confirmed the tolerability of d-threo-methylphenidate, codenamed D2785, and demonstrated dosing advantages over the racemate. Further clinical trials will be put in place in the USA and Europe this year, said Medeva, with a view to filing for approval in 1999.
Medeva will also finance the scale-up of the production process for D2785 in preparation for full-scale manufacturing, according to Chiroscience, which also reported that the publication of the first formulation and use patents protecting the technology "is imminent." Composition of matter and process patents have also been filed. This proprietary position will be important, as one of Chiroscience and Medeva's competitors in this area, Celgene of the USA, has been granted approval to conduct trials of chiral methylphenidate in the USA and Canada (Marketletter January 13).
