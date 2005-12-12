Medicaid overpaying for drugs, says US GAO

US state Medicaid programs are paying at least 10% more for 200 widely-prescribed branded drugs than they should, says a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

The GAO looked at payments by programs in five states -Mississippi, Montana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Utah - in 2003. It found they were, on average, 12% higher than the Average Manufacturer Price, 36% more than the Best Price and up 73% on the Federal Supply Schedule price. It chose these market-based prices for comparison because the AMP and Best Price are currently used by Medicaid to calculate drug rebates, and the FSS because it represents prices available to certain federal government purchases. The study also found that the potential for savings was greatest among generic drug costs, which varied 30% across the five states.

Shows need for reform, says CMS