Medical claims for GI events by patients on antiplatelet therapy

A review of medical claims from more than 70 managed care plans showed that 6.2% of patients prescribed the antiplatelet medicine clopidogrel submitted at least one insurance claim for ulcer or gastrointestinal bleeding, according to data released by Cogentus Pharmaceuticals, at the annual meeting of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, held in Toronto, Canada.
Clopidogrel, marketed as Plavix by developer France's Sanofi-Aventis and US partner Bristol-Myers Squibb, is among the world's largest-selling prescription drugs and is used to prevent heart attacks and strokes. The retrospective study tracked insurance claims for GI adverse events among over 368,000 patients in the 12 months following their first prescription for clopidogrel.
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