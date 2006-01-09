Saturday 8 November 2025

Medical journal accuses four pharmaceuticals of "nonspecific" disclosure of drug trials

9 January 2006

Four major pharmaceutical companies are accused of witholding the names of drugs undergoing clinical tests, whilst others are failing to report the details of outcomes of trials, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine. This comes in the wake of concerns by medical journals over the safety of some drugs, that only became apparent after the products were on the market. It is a requirement since 1997 under US federal law, for details of the clinical trials of drugs to be made publically accessible on-line. In 2002, the National Institutes of Health established its own on-line register at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

The NEJM study found that four firms: Eli Lilly & Co, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co, and Pfizer Inc were responsible for all nonspecific entries of drug names undergoing clinical trial. On the registration page (prsinfo.clinicaltrials.gov), for the data entry titled "Intervention Name" the guideline states "Provide a type and specific name for each intervention.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze