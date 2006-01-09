Medical journal accuses four pharmaceuticals of "nonspecific" disclosure of drug trials

Four major pharmaceutical companies are accused of witholding the names of drugs undergoing clinical tests, whilst others are failing to report the details of outcomes of trials, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine. This comes in the wake of concerns by medical journals over the safety of some drugs, that only became apparent after the products were on the market. It is a requirement since 1997 under US federal law, for details of the clinical trials of drugs to be made publically accessible on-line. In 2002, the National Institutes of Health established its own on-line register at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

The NEJM study found that four firms: Eli Lilly & Co, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co, and Pfizer Inc were responsible for all nonspecific entries of drug names undergoing clinical trial. On the registration page (prsinfo.clinicaltrials.gov), for the data entry titled "Intervention Name" the guideline states "Provide a type and specific name for each intervention.