Medicare Chronic Disability Savings

A steady decline in chronic disability among US seniors has savedMedicare billions of dollars, and shows that tax increases and proposed cuts in Medicare benefits are the wrong approach to solving Medicare's financial crisis, says a new study.
The report, conducted at Duke University's Center for Demographic Studies and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests that these Medicare savings are due to medical research and technological advances. The work was supported by the National Institute on Aging.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze